In short Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Korean kimchi pancakes with a simple batter of flour, water, and kimchi juice.

Add in chopped vegan kimchi, green onions, and optional sugar for a flavor-packed mix.

Fry until golden and crispy, then serve warm for a tangy, spicy treat that's perfect as an appetizer or snack.

Enjoy this vegan delight on your culinary journey through Korean cuisine. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Try this vegan Korean kimchi pancakes recipe today

By Anujj Trehaan 12:33 pm Aug 01, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Korean kimchi pancakes, or kimchijeon, are a beloved Korean dish, often served as a snack or appetizer. This vegan version maintains the traditional dish's essence, using kimchi for a tangy and slightly spicy flavor. These pancakes are crispy on the outside while remaining soft inside. Ideal for those exploring vegan Korean cuisine, this recipe promises no compromise on taste. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these vegan kimchi pancakes, you will need one cup of all-purpose flour, one-half cup of water, one cup of chopped vegan kimchi (save the juice), two tablespoons of kimchi juice for extra flavor, four green onions (chopped), one teaspoon of sugar (optional), salt to taste, and vegetable oil for frying. This combination will yield about four medium-sized pancakes.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

In a large mixing bowl, combine one cup of all-purpose flour with half a cup of water and two tablespoons of kimchi juice. Stir until you have a smooth batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon but still pourable. If it's too thick, add a little more water; if too thin, add more flour.

Step 2

Add flavorful ingredients

To the batter prepared in step one, add one cup of finely chopped vegan kimchi along with four freshly chopped green onions. For those who prefer a slight sweetness to counteract the spiciness from the kimchi, adding one teaspoon of sugar at this point is recommended. Thoroughly mix all ingredients until they are well combined, ensuring an even distribution of flavors throughout the batter.

Step 3

Cook your pancakes

Heat some vegetable oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once hot enough that it sizzles when you drop in a bit of batter — test it out first! — pour in about one-fourth of your batter to form each pancake. Cook for about three to four minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy around the edges.

Step 4

Serve warm

Once cooked and crispy, remove your Korean kimchi pancake from the pan and briefly drain on paper towels. Serve warm for the best experience. These pancakes are ideal fresh but can be reheated in an oven. Enjoy these tangy, spicy vegan Korean kimchi pancakes anytime as a delicious appetizer or snack, perfect for sharing or indulging in your vegan Korean cuisine journey.