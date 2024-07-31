In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delicious Mexican vegan chilaquiles dish with corn tortillas, salsa, black beans, avocado, cilantro, and red onion.

What's the story Chilaquiles, a traditional Mexican dish, features lightly fried corn tortillas quartered and topped with green or red salsa. It has evolved to include vegetarian and vegan versions, deeply rooted in Mexican culture and often enjoyed for breakfast or brunch. This dish is perfect for using leftover tortillas and salsas. Ready to explore vegan cooking? Let's get cooking.

For this recipe, you will need eight corn tortillas, two cups of your favorite salsa verde or roja (ensure it's vegan), one cup of black beans, one avocado, one-quarter cup fresh cilantro, one-quarter cup red onion, two tablespoons vegetable oil, and salt to taste. Optional toppings include vegan sour cream and nutritional yeast.

Preparing the tortillas

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Mix the tortilla pieces with vegetable oil and a pinch of salt for a light coating. Arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until crisp and golden. This baking method provides a healthier crunch compared to frying, maintaining the dish's traditional texture.

Assembling the chilaquiles

In a large skillet over medium heat, warm up the salsa for about five minutes; you want it hot but not boiling. Add the crispy tortilla pieces to the skillet and gently toss them in the salsa until they are well-coated. If you prefer your chilaquiles on the softer side, let them simmer in the salsa for a few minutes longer.

Adding toppings

Once your tortillas are nicely coated with salsa and have reached your desired texture, it's time to add the toppings. Evenly scatter the black beans over the top, then layer on slices of avocado, chopped cilantro, and red onion. If you're including any optional toppings like vegan sour cream or nutritional yeast, now is the moment to sprinkle those on as well.

Serving your dish

Serve your chilaquiles immediately while warm. Enjoyed best fresh, this dish blends the crunch of tortillas with savory salsa, epitomizing comfort food made vegan. This recipe invites you to master Mexican cuisine without dietary compromises, proving delicious meals can be inclusive and diverse. It's a testament to creating flavorful dishes that cater to various dietary preferences and restrictions.