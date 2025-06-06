What's the story

Lithuania has some delicious vegetarian street snacks that are also quite unique.

They highlight the country's rich culinary traditions and are ideal for anyone looking for plant-based options.

From savory pastries to sweet treats, Lithuanian street food offers an array of flavors to suit different palates.

Whether you're roaming around Vilnius or smaller towns, these veg delights are worth trying for an authentic taste of Lithuania's vibrant food scene.