When in Lithuania, try these street snacks
What's the story
Lithuania has some delicious vegetarian street snacks that are also quite unique.
They highlight the country's rich culinary traditions and are ideal for anyone looking for plant-based options.
From savory pastries to sweet treats, Lithuanian street food offers an array of flavors to suit different palates.
Whether you're roaming around Vilnius or smaller towns, these veg delights are worth trying for an authentic taste of Lithuania's vibrant food scene.
Savory pastry
Kibinai: A savory pastry delight
This is a popular Lithuanian pastry traditionally filled with various fillings.
These pastries are made with a flaky dough and filled with ingredients like mushrooms, cabbage, or cheese.
They are often enjoyed as a quick snack on the go and can be found at various street vendors across Lithuania.
The combination of the crispy crust and flavorful filling makes a must-try for anyone seeking a savory treat.
Sweet treat
Sakotis: The tree cake experience
Sakotis is a traditional Lithuanian cake that looks like a tree.
This cake is prepared by pouring batter onto a rotating spit on an open flame, creating layers that look like tree branches.
Though it's not purely vegetarian, most versions emphasize simple ingredients such as flour, sugar, butter, and eggs without any meat products.
It's served during celebrations but also found at local markets as an indulgent street snack.
Potato pancakes
Bulviniai blynai: Potato pancakes perfection
Bulviniai blynai are potato pancakes that promise a taste of home-cooked goodness in each bite.
Prepared using grated potatoes incorporated with flour and spices, and then fried until golden brown, these pancakes are crispy from the edges yet soft from inside—a perfect texture combination.
They can be eaten plain or drizzled with sour cream or applesauce for an enhanced taste.
Cheese doughnuts
Varskes spurgos: Cheese doughnuts delight
Varskes spurgos is a small cheese doughnut, which is made by mixing curd cheese into dough before deep-frying them to golden brown perfection.
These bite-sized treats offer sweetness from sugar coating outside along with slight tanginess inside due to their cheesy core.
This makes them an irresistible choice among locals and tourists alike who crave something sweet yet satisfying while strolls through the bustling streets of Lithuania's cities/towns alike.