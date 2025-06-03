Visiting Morocco? Try these authentic dishes
What's the story
Known for its rich flavors and aromatic spices, Moroccan cuisine is an experience in itself.
While the cuisine is known for its diverse offerings, Moroccan snacks make for delicious treats that embody the spirit of this vibrant culture.
Sweet or savory, these snacks are an exotic flavor journey that'll tantalize your taste buds.
Here are some must-try Moroccan snacks that will take you to Morocco's bustling streets with every bite.
Sweet delight
Satisfy your sweet tooth with chebakia
Chebakia is a traditional Moroccan pastry made from dough shaped into intricate patterns, fried until golden brown, and then coated in honey and sesame seeds.
The sweet treat is often enjoyed during special occasions and festivals.
Its crunchy texture, combined with the sweetness of honey, makes it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Savory treat
Experience crunchy goodness with zaalouk
Zaalouk is a popular Moroccan salad of cooked eggplants and tomatoes seasoned with garlic, olive oil, cumin, paprika, and other spices.
Usually served as a dip/spread on the side with bread/crackers, the smoky flavor of roasted eggplant combined with aromatic spices makes it a delightful savory snack option.
Crispy bites
Indulge in briouats for savory satisfaction
Briouats are small pastries stuffed with different fillings (like cheese or vegetables) and wrapped in thin layers of dough before being fried to crispy perfection.
These bite-sized delights can be seen at street vendors across Morocco, with the variety of fillings sure to appeal to different tastes.
Flaky layers
Refreshing mint tea accompaniment: Msemmen
Msemmen, a unique flatbread, is famous for its flaky layers without yeast fermentation.
The technique gives it an unusual texture from other breads.
It's generally served with mint tea, making a perfect combination of sweetness and bitterness.
The pairing is celebrated worldwide, courtesy its origin in North Africa and exposure through travel shows highlighting its cultural significance.