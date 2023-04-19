Lifestyle

National Banana Day: Celebrate today with these insanely-delicious recipes

This yellow bundle of goodness can be used in cooking a host of sweet and savory dishes

It's time to go bananas! The US celebrates National Banana Day on April 19 every year and we believe it is the perfect excuse to binge on some delicious treats made using this mighty fruit. Loaded with multiple health benefits, this yellow bundle of goodness can be used in cooking a host of sweet and savory food items. Here are five of them.

Banana bread

Mix mashed bananas and condensed milk in a bowl until the two get thoroughly combined. Now add some maida to it and stir again to make the batter. Now grease a loaf pan with oil, pour the mixture into it, and then bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 to 30 minutes. Once done, remove it, and let it cool down.

Banana smoothie

Banana smoothie is all things delicious and healthy. And believe us, it is very easy to make. All you have to do is, pour some milk, bananas, peanut butter, and cinnamon powder into a mixer and blend it nicely. Pour the mixture into a glass, garnish with banana pieces, and then refrigerate it. Drink chilled.

Banana tea

Ever heard of banana tea? Well, it is both delicious and wholesome. Boil some water in a pan and in the meantime, grab a banana and cut it into slices with its peel on. Add these slices into the pan and keep boiling until the peel starts coming off naturally. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, brew it more, and then consume.

Banana chips

Cut banana slices and put them into a mixture of salt, turmeric, and water for five minutes. After mixing, drain the liquid and put the slices in a pan with hot oil. Fry them until they turn golden brown and once they do, place them on tissue paper so that the oil gets absorbed. Sprinkle some salt and chili powder, and cool them down.

Banana chocolate pops

Begin by melting some cream and chocolate and then adding some cold-pressed virgin coconut oil and honey to it. Stir well until the sauce becomes smooth and sticky and then pour it into a glass. Now peel a banana, cut it into slices, insert a wooden craft in each, and freeze for three hours. Once done, quote it in the chocolate mixture and savor.