In short Simplifying... In short The rise in water sports, like rowing and windsurfing, is inadvertently increasing the risk of spreading invasive aquatic species, particularly in busy ports and harbors.

Athletes are combating this by adopting a 'clean, check, dry' procedure for their equipment, helping to protect biodiversity.

This eco-awareness, led by teams like the British Sailing Team, shows how sports can contribute to environmental conservation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Olympic rowers and windsurfers combating invasive species for biodiversity conservation

By Simran Jeet 09:45 pm Jul 29, 202409:45 pm

What's the story British Olympic athletes are joining the fight against invasive non-native marine species, showcasing how major sporting events like the Olympics can contribute to biodiversity conservation. Many of them are aware that our waterbodies are in trouble due to invasive non-native species outcompeting native ones, driving global biodiversity loss. Olympic sailors, windsurfers, and rowers are now helping to combat this destructive flora and fauna. Let us understand what invasive species are and why they are a concern for water bodies.

About

What are invasive species?

Marine invasive species, also known as non-native or alien species, are introduced into ecosystems where they don't naturally occur, either intentionally through ornamental species or aquaculture, or accidentally via shipping or recreation. Once established, they can grow unchecked without natural predators. They often outcompete native species due to higher reproduction rates, better stress tolerance, and efficient resource use. Their rapid adaptation and habitat alteration, including constructing structures or releasing harmful chemicals, disrupt ecosystems and harm native species.

Overgrowth

How invasive species affect ports and harbours?

Invasive species are a major concern in ports and harbors due to the high volume of boat traffic and the sheltered environments they offer. In 2023, Weymouth Harbour in UK alone reported 18 different non-native species. These include Japanese kelp, which quickly overgrows hard surfaces like jetties and moorings, outcompeting native kelp. Such invasive species invade protected areas like marinas, smother seabed species, form large reef-like structures, and choke rivers and canals.

Water sports

Surge in water sports raises risk of invasive aquatic species

Water sports have surged in popularity recently. The Watersports Participation Survey showed that 13.2 million UK adults tried boating activities in 2022, a 3% increase from 2021, with paddle sports like stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking experiencing the most significant growth. In the US, over 53 million people—16% of the population—engaged in water sports in 2023, a 1.3% rise from the previous year. However, the increase in boats, boards, and infrastructure raises the risk of introducing more alien aquatic species.

Solution

Preventing invasive species: The 'Clean, Check, Dry' procedure

Athletes ensure cleanliness by cleaning the bow and handles after each session. They suggest minimizing the spread of invasive species with a "clean, check, dry" procedure. After leaving the water, inspect equipment, boats, and clothing for mud, aquatic animals, or plant material, and remove any findings. Clean everything thoroughly, especially damp or hard-to-reach areas, using hot water if possible. Ensure items are dried completely, as some invasive species can survive over two weeks in damp conditions.

Eco-Awareness

British sailing team combats environmental challenges

The British Sailing Team, training under the Olympic flag at the Weymouth, and Portland National Sailing Academy, is leading in the all-time Olympic sailing medal table. Despite their competitive spirit, these athletes are acutely aware of environmental issues affecting water bodies. Their commitment to combating invasive species demonstrates how major sporting events like the Olympics can leave a legacy beyond athletic achievement, including a commitment to biodiversity and planetary health.