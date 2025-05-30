Mint + basil: 5 recipes to beat the heat
Mint and basil are the most aromatic herbs and can add a touch of freshness to your summer dishes.
Perfect for salads, drinks, or even pasta, mint and basil can be used in so many ways.
Their flavors go really well with each other, which makes them perfect for the summer season.
These herbs can improve the taste of almost anything and give it a refreshing touch, which is perfect for summer.
Salad boost
Enhance salads with fresh herbs
Adding mint and basil to salads can take the taste profile a notch higher.
The two herbs lend a burst of freshness that complements leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc.
A simple salad dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper can be further enhanced with finely chopped mint and basil leaves.
Not only does this enhance flavor, but it also adds an aromatic element that makes salads more enjoyable.
Drink delight
Create refreshing beverages
While mint is used in drinks for its cooling effect, adding basil makes for an unexpected twist.
Mixing these two herbs in drinks like lemonade or iced tea makes for refreshing summer sips.
Just muddle mint leaves with sugar before adding lemon juice or tea; then, garnish with fresh basil leaves for a more aromatic experience.
This pairing makes for a delightful way to stay hydrated on hot days without resorting to sugary sodas.
Pasta perk-up
Add zest to pasta dishes
Incorporating mint and basil into pasta dishes adds new dimensions of flavor beyond traditional sauces.
These herbs work well when tossed with olive oil-based dressings or mixed into creamy sauces like pesto made from pine nuts or walnuts blended together along with garlic cloves plus grated cheese such as Parmesan cheese if desired.
The result: vibrant-tasting pasta that's perfect for light summer meals.
Sweet twist
Infuse flavor into desserts
Mint's coolness, along with basil's subtle sweetness, makes them ideal additions even within dessert recipes.
Think infusing cream mixtures meant for ice creams with both these fragrant plants before churning it all together till you have a smooth consistency.
Or try adding chopped pieces directly onto fruit salads, where they would lend extra depth with the natural sugars.
These already existing naturally occurring fructose content found inside fruits themselves too!