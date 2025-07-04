Thyme + honey: A herbal tea you need to try

If you combine thyme and honey, you get a soothing herbal tea. The blend isn't just comforting, it may also offer some health benefits. Thyme is popularly known for its aroma and potential to support respiratory health, while honey lends natural sweetness and may help soothe the throat. Together, they make for a delightful beverage, which can be enjoyed anytime during the day.

Fresh ingredients Selecting fresh thyme leaves When making thyme and honey tea, fresh thyme leaves can elevate the flavor profile significantly. Fresh thyme has a more pronounced aroma than the dried ones. Just rinse the leaves under cold water to remove any dirt or debris and add them to your tea mixture.

Sweet selection Choosing quality honey The kind of honey you prefer has the potential to affect the flavor of your tea. Go for raw/organic honey, if you can, as these varieties hold more nutrients and have a deeper flavor than processed ones. A teaspoon of good honey per cup should be enough to sweeten your brew without dominating the thyme's subtle notes.

Brewing tips Brewing techniques for best flavor To prepare thyme and honey tea, first boil some water in a pot or kettle. Once the water comes to a rolling boil, add fresh thyme leaves, reduce heat and allow it to simmer for five minutes or so. Strain the leaves out before pouring into cups. Add honey while the tea is still warm to ensure it dissolves completely.