What's the story

Questlove, the renowned musician and cultural tastemaker, has never been shy about sharing the literary influences that have shaped his creative journey.

His eclectic recommendations span genres and disciplines, all with a focus on fostering creativity and personal development.

In this article, we delve into some of Questlove's top book picks for sparking creative inspiration, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of one of music's most influential minds.