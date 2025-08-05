Swap regular chips for beetroot and kale: Here's why

Swapping traditional chips for beetroot and kale chips can be a healthier choice. The crunchy texture of these alternatives resembles regular chips but with added nutritional benefits. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, beetroot and kale make an amazing option for those looking to stay on a balanced diet. Here's a look at the benefits of opting beetroot and kale chips over conventional ones.

Nutritional value Nutritional benefits of beetroot chips Beetroot chips are loaded with key nutrients such as fiber, potassium and vitamin C. They also contain nitrates which may help improve blood flow and reduce blood pressure. Unlike regular potato chips, beetroot chips have lesser calories per serving, making them a great option for the calorie-conscious.

Vitamin richness Kale chips: A vitamin powerhouse We all know how loaded kale is with vitamins, especially vitamin A, C and K. Kale chips don't lose those nutrients even after baking or dehydrating. They also give you antioxidants that may help in boosting your immune system and health. Opting for kale chips instead of regular ones can help you meet your daily nutritional requirements.

Reduced fat levels Lower fat content in vegetable chips Beetroot and kale chips, when made without using too much oil, usually have a lower fat content than conventional potato chips. This drastic fall in fat content is especially tempting for those wanting to cut back on fat without compromising on the joy of munching on a crisp snack. Choosing these vegetable-based chips can be a smart option for the fat-conscious.

DIY approach Homemade options for better control Making beetroot or kale chips at home gives you full control over ingredients, for instance, the level of salt and oil used. This way, you can make sure that the snack fits your diet, as per your preferences or restrictions. You can bake or air-fry homemade versions to make them even lighter on calories but just as tasty.