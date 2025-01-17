What's the story

Republic Day 2025 is almost here, and confusion is in the air!

Is it the 76th or 77th celebration? You're not alone if you're scratching your head.

While this year marks 75 years since India's Constitution came into force, it's the 76th Republic Day celebration. Clear as day now, right?

Don't miss the iconic parade at Kartavya Path, where India's rich culture and democratic spirit will be on full display—complete with goosebumps-inducing patriotism and spectacular sights!