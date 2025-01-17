Republic Day 2025: Is it 76th or 77th this year?
What's the story
Republic Day 2025 is almost here, and confusion is in the air!
Is it the 76th or 77th celebration? You're not alone if you're scratching your head.
While this year marks 75 years since India's Constitution came into force, it's the 76th Republic Day celebration. Clear as day now, right?
Don't miss the iconic parade at Kartavya Path, where India's rich culture and democratic spirit will be on full display—complete with goosebumps-inducing patriotism and spectacular sights!
Parade highlights
'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' - Republic Day 2025 theme
The theme for the 2025 Republic Day is Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and its growth over the years.
The parade will feature tableaux from 15 states and union territories, such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat.
Apart from this, 11 contingents from the central government will also take part in the celebrations.
Chief guest
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expected as chief guest
Reports suggest that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is likely to be the chief guest for the Republic Day event.
Prabowo, a former defense minister and ex-special forces commander, was elected president last year.
His anticipated presence at India's 76th Republic Day celebration adds an international dimension to this momentous national event.
Ticket information
High demand for parade tickets, registration details released
Tickets for the Republic Day parade are highly sought after. The Ministry of Defence is providing passes for the 'Full Dress Rehearsal' on January 23, 2025.
Interested persons can register for these passes through the Aamantran Portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in or the Aamantran Mobile App from the Mobile Seva App Store.