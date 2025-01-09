What's the story

The bustling city of Delhi, India's capital, holds a special place in the hearts of food lovers.

It's not just the history and culture that captivate you, the street food scene is equally enticing.

Amidst the plethora of delicacies, chaat stands out as a beloved choice for both locals and tourists.

This article delves into the world of chaat, highlighting some must-try varieties and where to find them in Delhi.