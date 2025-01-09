Reveling in Delhi's chaat street food fiesta
The bustling city of Delhi, India's capital, holds a special place in the hearts of food lovers.
It's not just the history and culture that captivate you, the street food scene is equally enticing.
Amidst the plethora of delicacies, chaat stands out as a beloved choice for both locals and tourists.
This article delves into the world of chaat, highlighting some must-try varieties and where to find them in Delhi.
Aloo tikki
A dive into aloo tikki chaat
Aloo tikki chaat is a popular North Indian snack made with boiled potatoes, peas, and a medley of spices.
The tikki (patty) is fried to a perfect crisp on the outside while retaining a soft interior.
It is then served with a combination of sweet and tangy chutneys.
This delicacy is not to be missed at Chandni Chowk. A plate costs around ₹50.
Golgappa
The tangy delight: Golgappa
Golgappa is a beloved street food in India.
Also called pani puri or phuchka in different regions, it's a hollow puri filled with spicy tamarind water, chickpeas, and potatoes.
Sounds simple, right? But trust us, it's a flavor explosion like no other.
If you are in Delhi, head to Rajouri Garden Market. They have some of the best golgappas at just ₹30 for five pieces!
Dahi bhalla
Savoring dahi bhalla
Dahi Bhalla is a chaat where vadas (fried flour balls) are immersed in thick yogurt and then generously garnished with green chutney, sweet tamarind chutney, and spices.
The tanginess of the yogurt is beautifully balanced by the sweet chutneys. This refreshing dish is a summer staple.
You can head to Lajpat Nagar Market to relish this chaat at around ₹60 per plate.
Papdi chaat
Exploring the spice: Papdi chaat
Papdi chaat is a delicious blend of crispy fried dough wafers (papdi) topped with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, spicy green chutney, sweet tamarind chutney, and yogurt.
The dish is garnished with chaat masala and sev, creating a crunchy, tangy, and umami-rich flavor explosion.
Famous joints in Connaught Place offer papdi chaat at around ₹70 per plate. Don't miss this dish in Delhi.
Safety tips
Tips on enjoying Delhi's street food safely
While you enjoy Delhi's street food, don't forget to keep an eye on hygiene to prevent any unpleasant surprises.
Always choose busy stalls with a high turnover rate to guarantee freshness.
Go for cooked options instead of raw ones, and bring your own water bottle.
Following these simple rules will let you enjoy the street food scene worry-free!