Aromatherapy 101: 5 ways to reduce stress 

Aromatherapy is a holistic healing treatment that employs natural plant extracts to improve health and well-being. Having been practiced for centuries, it offers an easy yet effective way to elevate one's mood, relieve stress, and improve overall health. If you're a beginner looking to explore this therapeutic practice, here are some easy techniques to get started.

Diffusion Diffusion for relaxation Diffusing essential oils is the easiest way to enjoy aromatherapy. An essential oil diffuser disperses small molecules into the air for easy inhalation. This method helps in relaxing and relieving stress. Lavender oil calms you down, whereas peppermint boosts your energy. Simply add a few drops of oil into the water of the diffuser to begin the process.

Bath soak Aromatic bath soak An aromatic bath soak is a combination of the soothing nature of warm water and the therapeutic properties of essential oils. To make your own, add five to ten drops of essential oil (eucalyptus, chamomile, etc.) into your bathwater along with Epsom salts or baking soda. This method not only relaxes muscles but also uplifts mood due to inhalation of fragrant steam.

Inhalation Inhalation technique The inhalation technique is basically breathing in essential oils directly from a bottle or through steam inhalation. For direct inhalation, just open an essential oil bottle like lemon or rosemary and take deep breaths near it (without touching your skin with the bottle's rim). Or, add two drops of oil in hot water in a bowl; cover your head with a towel over it while breathing deeply through your nose.

Topical use Topical application basics Topical application means applying diluted essential oils directly on skin areas like wrists or temples. They can be absorbed well by body tissues over time because of their small molecular size. This way they penetrate through dermal layers quickly when combined properly beforehand with carrier substances like coconut oil at a 2% dilution rate (12 drops per ounce). Always perform patch tests before full usage on sensitive areas first!