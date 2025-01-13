What's the story

West Bengal, the eastern state of India, boasts a vibrant culture, significant historical landmarks, and stunning natural landscapes.

However, beyond the bustling streets of Kolkata and the tea-scented hills of Darjeeling, there exists a world of undiscovered beauty and intrigue.

This article guides you through a five-day itinerary exploring the secrets of West Bengal, offering a unique blend of cultural immersion and natural wonder often missed by the conventional tourist.