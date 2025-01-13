What's the story

Ever felt like your WhatsApp chat looks too plain? Well, it's time to spice things up! Whether you're chatting with your best friend or keeping in touch with family, adding a personalized wallpaper can make your conversations feel a lot more unique.

Thankfully, WhatsApp lets you set a custom wallpaper for each chat, and we've got the lowdown on how to do it effortlessly.

Read on for the quick steps to customize your WhatsApp chat wallpaper.