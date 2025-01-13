Set your mood with WhatsApp's new custom chat wallpapers
What's the story
Ever felt like your WhatsApp chat looks too plain? Well, it's time to spice things up! Whether you're chatting with your best friend or keeping in touch with family, adding a personalized wallpaper can make your conversations feel a lot more unique.
Thankfully, WhatsApp lets you set a custom wallpaper for each chat, and we've got the lowdown on how to do it effortlessly.
Read on for the quick steps to customize your WhatsApp chat wallpaper.
Choose category
Selecting your preferred wallpaper
After opening the chat, click on the three-dot icon at the top right and choose Wallpaper.
You'll see categories like Bright, Dark, Solid Colors, and My Photos. Bright ones are vibrant; dark ones are more subdued; solid colors are for minimalists; and My Photos allows you to select from your gallery for a custom touch.
Adjust and apply
Setting your new wallpaper
After selecting a category and picking a wallpaper from your gallery, preview it in the chat. You can adjust the zoom and positioning to fit the screen perfectly.
Happy? Tap "Set Wallpaper," then choose "For this chat" to apply it only to this conversation. Confirm by tapping "OK" or "Set."
How to choose
Select the perfect wallpaper for your chats
Choosing the right wallpaper can make all the difference. Whether it's a calming landscape or a fun, vibrant pattern, your chat wallpaper should reflect the vibe of the conversation.
To pick the perfect one, tap on the "Wallpaper" option, and you'll see categories like Bright, Dark, Solid Colors, and My Photos.
Once you find your ideal style, adjust the wallpaper to fit perfectly, and hit "Set Wallpaper" to finalize the change!