Next Article

Sikkim on your plate

Sikkim's vegan kitchen staples you should savor

By Anujj Trehaan 12:37 pm Jun 04, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Discover the essence of Sikkimese cuisine through its vibrant vegan ingredients. Nestled in the Himalayas, Sikkim's food culture is a rich blend of Nepalese, Tibetan, and indigenous influences. The unique climate and topography of the region foster a diverse array of plant-based ingredients, forming the backbone of its flavorful dishes. This culinary tradition reflects the harmony between nature and culture in Sikkim.

Ingredient 1

Buckwheat - A versatile base

Buckwheat, known locally as phapar, is a staple grain in Sikkim. Despite its name, it's not related to wheat and is naturally gluten-free. Buckwheat flour is used to craft hearty pancakes named phaparko roti and dumplings called momo. It's rich in protein and fiber, offering a nutty flavor that's essential in many local dishes, making it a crucial ingredient in Sikkim's cuisine.

Ingredient 2

Fermented bamboo shoots - Tangy delight

Fermented bamboo shoots, locally known as tama, are a cornerstone of Sikkimese cuisine. They impart a unique sour flavor to a variety of stews and curries, enhancing the dish's overall taste profile. Nutritionally, tama is packed with essential vitamins, including Vitamin B6, and minerals like potassium. Additionally, its low-calorie content makes it an ideal choice for those mindful of their health and dietary intake.

Ingredient 3

Dalley khorsani - Fiery spice

The small but mighty dalley khorsani, Sikkim's local cherry pepper, packs a significant punch. Despite their tiny size, these round red chilies are among the world's hottest and are used sparingly to add heat to dishes. They're not only powerful in flavor but also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, contributing to a stronger immune system and overall health benefits.

Ingredient 4

Gundruk - Nutritious greens

Gundruk is made from leafy greens that undergo fermentation and drying, a process essential for its preservation. This ingredient introduces a slightly tangy flavor to the traditional soup gundruk ko jhol, enriching the dish's complexity. Beyond its taste, gundruk is celebrated for its probiotic content, which promotes digestive health and enhances gut wellness, making it a nutritious addition to the Sikkimese diet.

Ingredient 5

Cardamom - Aromatic splendor

Sikkim stands out as one of India's leading producers of cardamom, especially the larger variety known as bari elaichi. This spice is integral to both sweet and savory dishes, contributing warmth and a unique aromatic essence. Beyond its culinary appeal, cardamom is prized for its digestive and detoxifying properties. These benefits make it a valuable addition to the diet for enhancing overall wellness.