Spiralized sensations: Cooking with zoodles
What's the story
Zoodles (aka zucchini noodles) are the new cool kids on the food block!
Whipped up by spiralizing zucchini into noodle-like strands, these green beauties are the perfect low-carb swap for pasta lovers aiming to cut down on calories without compromising on taste.
Ready to get your zoodle on? Check out these five fun ways to spin zoodles into your mealtime routine.
Salad
Zoodle salad: A fresh twist
A delicious and healthy alternative is to use zoodles as the foundation for salads.
Just spiralize the zucchini, combine with your preferred veggies such as cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers, and then toss in a light dressing of olive oil and lemon juice.
This meal is ideal for those sweltering summer days when you desire something refreshing and fulfilling without the weightiness of conventional pasta.
Stir-fry
Stir-fry zoodles: Quick and flavorful
For a fast and healthy weeknight meal, stir-fry zoodles with a rainbow of veggies like carrots, broccoli, and snap peas.
Toss in some soy sauce or teriyaki sauce for a delicious Asian-inspired twist.
Remember, the secret is to saute the zoodles for only two to three minutes. This way, they stay crunchy and don't get all soggy and icky.
Soup
Zoodle soup: Comfort in a bowl
Zoodle soup is the new comfort food with a low-carb twist.
Simply swap out noodles for zoodles in your go-to soup recipes like chicken noodle or minestrone.
Remember to add the spiralized zucchini towards the end of cooking time so they stay firm and don't get mushy.
Enjoy the warmth without the guilt!
Casserole
Baked zoodle casserole: A hearty meal
For a cozy and delicious dinner, layer zoodles with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese, and bake until everything is nice and bubbly.
This recipe takes inspiration from the classic lasagna, but swaps out traditional pasta sheets for crisp-tender strands of zucchini.
It's a fantastic way to enjoy a favorite comfort food while adding some extra nutrition to your meal.
Pesto pasta
Zoodle pesto pasta: Vibrant and nutty
Mix raw or lightly sauteed zoodles with a homemade pesto sauce of fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts or walnuts, grated Parmesan cheese, and extra-virgin olive oil.
Voila, you have a fresh, nutty meal that's bursting with flavor but not heavy on calories.
Perfect for anyone wanting to satisfy their pasta craving in a healthier way.