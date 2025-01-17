What's the story

Zoodles (aka zucchini noodles) are the new cool kids on the food block!

Whipped up by spiralizing zucchini into noodle-like strands, these green beauties are the perfect low-carb swap for pasta lovers aiming to cut down on calories without compromising on taste.

Ready to get your zoodle on? Check out these five fun ways to spin zoodles into your mealtime routine.