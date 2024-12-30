Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your anterior deltoids with exercises like front dumbbell raises, military press, Arnold press, plate front raise, and cable front raise.

These exercises, ranging from simple raises to compound movements, target your front shoulder muscles effectively.

Strengthen your anterior deltoid muscles in five steps

Dec 30, 2024

What's the story The anterior deltoid muscles play a key role in many arm movements, particularly those involving lifting and pressing motions. Strengthening these muscles can significantly improve shoulder stability, enhance posture, and increase overall upper body strength. This article provides a selection of five highly effective exercises to specifically target and strengthen your anterior deltoid muscles. These exercises are suitable for both beginners and more experienced individuals.

Front dumbbell raise

Front dumbbell raises are a simple and effective exercise for isolating the front (anterior) deltoids. To do it, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at thigh level. Keeping your elbows slightly bent, raise the weights in front of you to shoulder height, then lower them back down slowly. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps for best results.

Military Press

The military press is a potent compound movement that primarily targets the anterior deltoids, and it also works the other shoulder and arm muscles. Start by sitting or standing while holding a barbell at chest height. Push the barbell up until your arms are completely extended overhead. Then, bring it back down to the initial position. Try to do three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Arnold press

Named after Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, the Arnold press isolates your anterior deltoids by combining a traditional press with rotation. Begin with dumbbells at shoulder height, palms facing toward you. As you press overhead, rotate your hands so your palms face forward at the top. Reverse the motion to lower the weights. Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Plate front raise

Using a weight plate instead of dumbbells provides a unique challenge for your anterior deltoids as the weight distribution and grip requirement differ. Hold a weight plate with both hands at waist level and raise it up to eye level before lowering it back down slowly and with control. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions.

Cable front raise

Cable machines provide a unique benefit: constant tension, which is great for muscle growth. For the cable front raise, connect a handle to a low pulley and stand facing away from the machine. Using one hand, raise the handle in front of you until it's parallel to the ground, then lower it. After finishing a set on one side, switch arms. Do three sets of 10 reps each.