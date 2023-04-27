Lifestyle

Floral edition: Top 5 prints to try out this summer

Written by Apurva P Apr 27, 2023, 03:09 am 2 min read

Go trendy and vibrant this season with floral prints

This summer season stock up on some trendy floral dresses. Be it a brunch date, a girls' hangout, or a picnic date, floral prints bring out a positive and colorful vibe and are often considered a staple for the summer wardrobe. Though a classic pattern, floral prints get updated every year. Scroll on to explore the trendiest floral prints this season.

Micro prints

The micro pints are well suited for short midis or short skirts. Lighter hues and natural materials will give the whole look an obvious summer vibe. Put on a shrug, boots, and a felt hat, to create a cozy and warm appearance. For a more casual look pair your floral skirt with crop tops/ tank tops, a pair of sunglass, and a straw hat.

The idyllic look

With soft pastel colors, this look gives off a romantic vibe. It depicts charm, simplicity, and playfulness. This pattern has more to do with meadowy motifs, laces, bustier style silhouettes, and frills. With inspiration from cottage-core, the idyllic floral print outfits are ideal for picnics, travel, and farm and garden-visit. It looks best on dresses.

Large blooms

A bold print with large blooming flowers radiates louder energy and character. Bold blooms are essential for reflecting today's energy of inner growth and outer beauty. The pattern here is characterized by bold shapes and colors on a larger scale and size. The print works best on co-ord sets, kurta sets, and dresses and lends an expensive look to your daywear.

Tropical print

Emitting tropical and vacation vibes, this print is vibrant and colorful. The print could be anything that is found in tropical environments such as flowers, fruits, or animals. These dynamic prints are best for travel and can be worn as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, shirts, or trousers. Since it is a lively print, it is best to accessorize it simply.

Rose garden

A timeless classic, the rose and its alluring connotations complement feminine design ideas like none other. The rose is promising as placed prints, where more expressive digital interpretations can lend a modern touch. The doomed-to-be-tacky realistic roses and those depicting poetical nostalgic aesthetics are some print ideas for your outfits. It works best for dresses.