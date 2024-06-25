In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegetarian, eggless Swiss rosti with a zucchini twist at home using potatoes, zucchini, onion, flour, garlic powder, and olive oil.

Make this Swiss rosti with a zucchini twist at home

What's the story Rosti, a Swiss dish made primarily from potatoes, traditionally serves as breakfast. Similar to hash browns but with a unique Swiss flair, it has seen various adaptations. Our version is vegetarian and eggless, adding zucchini for flavor and nutrition. This recipe brings Swiss culture to your table and offers a delightful vegetable experience. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian and eggless Swiss rosti with zucchini, you will need two large potatoes, one medium zucchini, one small onion (finely chopped), two tablespoons of all-purpose flour (you can use gluten-free flour for a gluten-free version), one-half teaspoon of garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste, and four tablespoons of olive oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by washing the potatoes and zucchini thoroughly. Peel the potatoes. Grate both the potatoes and zucchini into medium-sized shreds using a box grater or food processor. Take the grated mixture in your hands or use a clean kitchen towel to squeeze out as much liquid as possible; this step is crucial for achieving that desired crispy texture.

Step 2

Mixing ingredients together

After squeezing out the liquid, transfer the potato and zucchini shreds into a large bowl. To this, add the finely chopped onion, all-purpose flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Thoroughly mix these ingredients until they are well combined. The addition of flour serves as a crucial binding agent in the absence of eggs, ensuring that our rosti maintains its shape and texture during cooking.

Step 3

Shaping and frying rosti patties

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a nonstick frying pan over medium heat. As the oil warms, take portions of your vegetable mixture and shape them into flat patties about half an inch thick. You can use your hands for this task or spoon the mixture directly into the pan, then shape them with a spatula if you find this method easier.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your Swiss rosti with zucchini as breakfast or alongside main courses like salads or soups for lunch/dinner, adding versatility to its serving possibilities. For an authentic touch, garnish with fresh herbs such as parsley or chives. This enhances the flavor profile further, making it an irresistible treat at any time of the day.