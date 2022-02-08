Lifestyle

Top 5 Banksy art works

Top 5 Banksy art works

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 08, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

Banksy is arguably the most controversial yet popular street artist in the world. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Banksy is the most controversial yet popular street artist in the world, and his works have become a subculture. The England-based street artist's identity remains unknown, even after more than 30 years of involvement in the global graffiti scene. His work includes powerful, often controversial images, relating to worldwide events. Here are five of his projects that capture the artist's hugely influential practice.

#1 Devolved Parliament

An oil-on-canvas painting in 2009, Devolved Parliament depicts apes debating in the House of Commons instead of British politicians. The artwork became Banksy's most expensive so far, selling for $12.2 million at Sotheby's in London. The depiction of chimpanzees echoes Banksy's 2002 work "Laugh Now," which has apes wearing aprons with the inscription "Laugh now, but one day we'll be in charge."

#2 Balloon Girl to Love is in the Bin

In October 2018 the Balloon Girl was sold at Sotheby's in London for £1.04 million. However, soon an alarm rang inside the picture frame and the canvas passed through a shredder within the frame, partially shredding the picture. The bidder at the auction still went ahead with the purchase. The partially shredded work was given a new title, Love is in the Bin.

#3 Season's Greetings

Created by Banksy in Port Talbot, Wales, in December 2018, this two-sided graffiti was quickly provided with a temporary protective covering to prevent vandalism. While one side depicts a child tasting fresh snowfall happily, the other side reveals that the snow is actually smoke and ashes from a garbage fire. In May 2019, the mural was moved to a gallery in the town.

#4 Valentine's Day

On February 13, 2020, the mural appeared on the side of a building in Bristol's Barton Hill on Marsh Lane depicting a young girl, possibly Cupid, firing a slingshot of real red flowers and leaves. Early, on Valentine's Day (February 14), Banksy confirmed the work on his Instagram account and website. However, the mural was vandalized within 48 hours of its completion.

#5 Escaping Prisoner

First discovered on March 1, 2021 on the side of Reading prison, the graffiti shows a man dressed in prisoner's uniform scaling the side of the building on a knotted rope. The chain under the man is revealed to be made of paper coming out of a typewriter. Some say that the man represents Irish poet Oscar Wilde, who was imprisoned at the jail.