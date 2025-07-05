Raksha Bandhan: Traditional sweets to make at home
What's the story
Raksha Bandhan isn't complete without a plate full of homemade sweets that carry the warmth of love and family. While tying the rakhi is the heart of the festival, sharing delicious mithai is the soul of it. Here are some beloved traditional sweets you can easily make at home to sweeten the bond with your sibling this Rakhi. Let's go!
#1
Besan laddoo
Dry roast one cup of besan on low heat until aromatic. Add ½ cup of ghee and cook till golden and nutty. Cool slightly, mix in ½ cup of powdered sugar and ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder. Once done, shape the warm mixture into small ladoos. Garnish with chopped pistachios if desired. Store airtight. Delicious, easy, and perfect for a hearty Raksha Bandhan feast.
#2
Kaju katli
Grind one cup cashews into a fine powder. In a pan, dissolve ½ cup of sugar in ¼ cup of water, boil to one-thread consistency. Add cashew powder, stir till soft dough forms. Knead slightly, roll between butter paper to ¼ inch thick. Cool, cover with silver vark, cut into diamonds. Soft, melt-in-mouth kaju katli ready!
#3
Coconut barfi
Combine two cups fresh grated coconut and one cup condensed milk in a pan. Cook on medium, stirring continuously till mixture leaves sides. Add ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder. Spread mixture in a greased tray, flatten evenly. Garnish with chopped nuts. Cool completely, cut into squares. Sweet, soft coconut barfi ready for a Rakhi treat!
#4
Gulab jamun
Mix one cup of khoya, ¼ cup of maida, and a pinch baking soda. Knead smooth, shape tiny balls. For syrup, boil one cup sugar in one cup water with cardamom and rose water. Fry balls on low flame till golden brown. Soak warm jamuns in hot syrup for an hour. Soft, syrupy gulab jamuns done!