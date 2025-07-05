Raksha Bandhan: Traditional sweets to make at home

By Anujj Trehaan 08:23 am Jul 05, 202508:23 am

What's the story

Raksha Bandhan isn't complete without a plate full of homemade sweets that carry the warmth of love and family. While tying the rakhi is the heart of the festival, sharing delicious mithai is the soul of it. Here are some beloved traditional sweets you can easily make at home to sweeten the bond with your sibling this Rakhi. Let's go!