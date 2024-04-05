Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 01:39 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Jackfruit, a tropical fruit from South Asia, is celebrated in vegan diets for its texture akin to cooked meat. Our focus, vegan jackfruit pulled pork, showcases jackfruit's versatility as a plant-based substitute. Rich in flavor and satisfyingly textured, it's a plant-based twist on a classic favorite, appealing to vegans and those reducing meat intake. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, collect two 20-ounce cans of young green jackfruit in water, one large chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, a tablespoon of olive oil, a teaspoon of smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of cumin, a quarter teaspoon of optional cayenne pepper, two tablespoons brown sugar or maple syrup, half a cup vegetable broth or water, and one cup barbecue sauce.

Step 1

Preparing the jackfruit

Drain and rinse the jackfruit thoroughly. Then, take to shredding it with your fingers or forks, transforming it into strands that resemble a shredded texture. This crucial step not only prepares the jackfruit for cooking but also ensures it's ready to soak up the flavorful spices and sauces that follow, creating a dish rich in taste and satisfying in texture.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

Warm a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Introduce the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan, stirring them into the oil. Saute until they soften and attain a golden brown coloration, approximately five minutes in duration. This sauteing step is crucial as it releases a rich aroma that establishes a flavorful base for our vegan jackfruit dish.

Step 3

Cooking with spices

Add the shredded jackfruit to the pan with the sauteed onions and garlic. Sprinkle in the smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne pepper if desired. Sweeten with brown sugar or maple syrup. Stir everything together thoroughly, ensuring the jackfruit is well-coated with the spices. Allow this mixture to cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally, to let the flavors combine and deepen.

Step 4

Adding liquids

Pour vegetable broth or water and barbecue sauce into the pan with the spiced jackfruit. Stir to combine everything thoroughly. Cover with a lid and simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes. During this time, most of the liquid should be absorbed by the jackfruit. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking and flavor distribution throughout the dish.