Cardamom-based desserts you'll love

Cardamom, the aromatic and slightly sweet spice, is mostly used in savory dishes. But it also enjoys a special spot in the vegan desserts world. In this article, we take a look at some unique vegan desserts that put cardamom in the spotlight. Apart from being delicious, these desserts are perfect for anyone looking for plant-based options. Find out how cardamom can make amazing desserts out of simple ingredients.

Creamy delight Cardamom-infused coconut rice pudding Coconut rice pudding with cardamom brings in a creamy texture and rich flavor profile. Simmering coconut milk with rice and adding ground cardamom makes this dessert an aromatic delight. The subtle sweetness of coconut along with the spice's warmth makes a comforting dish that is perfect for any occasion.

Nutty Crunch Vegan cardamom pistachio cookies These cookies marry the nutty flavor of pistachios with the sweet, fragrant aroma of cardamom. Almond flour makes a good base to keep them gluten-free while remaining soft and crunchy at the same time. A hint of maple syrup brings out natural sweetness without taking over the spices.

Silky indulgence Cardamom-spiced chocolate mousse For an indulgent, dairy-free affair, try this vegan chocolate mousse laced with cardamom. This one uses silken tofu as the base, giving it an incredibly creamy texture. This way, the cocoa powder and ground cardamom can give their full flavors. Rich in taste yet surprisingly light on calories, this dessert makes for a perfect luxurious yet health-conscious choice.