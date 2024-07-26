In short Simplifying... In short UNESCO has recognized the Moidams, vaulted burial mounds of the Ahom Dynasty, as a world heritage site.

These 600-year-old structures, primarily found in Assam's Sivasagar region, evolved from wood to stone and burnt bricks, reflecting the belief of the Tai-Ahom people in divine kingship.

This recognition, hailed as a golden day by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, marks the first UNESCO world heritage site in Assam and the northeast region in the cultural heritage category. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UNESCO recognizes Ahom Dynasty Moidams as a world heritage

By Simran Jeet 04:43 pm Jul 26, 202404:43 pm

What's the story UNESCO added the mound-burial system of Assam's Ahom dynasty, known as "Moidams," to its World Heritage List during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in India. This is the first cultural property from Northeast India to achieve this honor. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on his official X account, "The Moidams make it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property—a great win for Assam."

Moidams significance

Ahom dynasty's Moidams: A unique cultural heritage

The Moidams are unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years. The Tai-Ahom clan migrated from China and established their capital in various parts of the Brahmaputra River Valley from the 12th to the 18th century CE. One of their most revered sites was Charaideo, where they established their first capital under Chau-lung Siu-ka-pha at the foothills of the Patkai hills.

Architectural progression

The evolution of Moidams: A 600-year-old tradition

The Tai-Ahom people believed their kings were divine, leading to a unique funerary tradition of constructing Moidams or vaulted mounds for royal burials. This tradition spanned 600 years and evolved over time with various materials and architectural techniques. Initially using wood, later stone and burnt bricks were used for construction. This cultural practice has now been recognized by UNESCO as an exceptional universal value.

Acknowledgement

Moidams's inclusion in world heritage: A golden day

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed gratitude toward UNESCO and WHC for acknowledging the exceptional universal value of "Moidams." He described the day as one "etched in golden letters," highlighting the significance of this achievement for the cultural heritage of Assam and the Northeast region. The nomination of Moidams, particularly those of the Ahom Dynasty, was endorsed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

Historical significance

Moidams: A testament to Ahom dynasty's rich history

The mounds are primarily found in the Sivasagar region, the former capital of the Ahom kingdom. Each Moidam contains the remains of Ahom royalty and other prominent figures, with a meticulous construction process detailed in the Changrung Phukan, a canonical text of the Ahoms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously announced that Charaideo Moidam would be India's 43rd UNESCO world heritage site and first one in Assam and the northeast region in cultural heritage category.