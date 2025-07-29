Most unique street festivals in Southern Europe: A list
Southern Europe is dotted with numerous vibrant street festivals that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region. These events give a unique insight into local traditions, music, and art. From colorful parades to lively performances, the festivals make for a great opportunity for visitors to delve into the local culture. Here are some notable street festivals of Southern Europe worth experiencing.
Tomato festival
La Tomatina: A tomato battle
La Tomatina is celebrated every year in Bunol, Spain, where people participate in the world's largest tomato fight. The festival draws thousands of revelers who come together to pelt each other with overripe tomatoes for amusement. The festivities go on for an hour, leaving streets smeared with tomato pulp. Wear old clothes and goggles to safeguard yourself at this messy yet thrilling affair.
Venetian Carnival
Carnival of Venice: Masks and costumes
The Carnival of Venice is known for its exquisite masks and costuming. Celebrated before Lent, the carnival includes extravagant balls, parades, and theatrical shows across the city. Participants wear elaborate masks that have become synonymous with the festival itself. Tourists can partake in activities like mask-making workshops or just stroll through the streets admiring the gorgeous attire on display.
Saint John's festival
Festa de Sao Joao: Celebrating St John's Eve
The Festa de Sao Joao is held in Porto, Portugal, every June 23 night, in honor of St. John's Eve. The celebrations include the fireworks displays all over town and performances of traditional music. The local bands play folk tunes from various regions around Portugal, ensuring the atmosphere is replete with joyfulness. People also carry plastic hammers, playfully tapping each other's heads as part of the tradition during the revelries.
Flower festival
Infiorata di Genzano: Flower carpets displayed on streets
One of the most popular events, Infiorata di Genzano, is held every year in late spring, where artists use flower petals to construct intricate carpets on the streets. The displays, which highlight themes of historical events, draw tourists from all across the globe. Live music concerts in the vicinity add to the festive atmosphere, making it a memorable experience for visitors.