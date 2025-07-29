Most unique street festivals in Southern Europe: A list 

Southern Europe is dotted with numerous vibrant street festivals that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region. These events give a unique insight into local traditions, music, and art. From colorful parades to lively performances, the festivals make for a great opportunity for visitors to delve into the local culture. Here are some notable street festivals of Southern Europe worth experiencing.

Tomato festival La Tomatina: A tomato battle La Tomatina is celebrated every year in Bunol, Spain, where people participate in the world's largest tomato fight. The festival draws thousands of revelers who come together to pelt each other with overripe tomatoes for amusement. The festivities go on for an hour, leaving streets smeared with tomato pulp. Wear old clothes and goggles to safeguard yourself at this messy yet thrilling affair.

Venetian Carnival Carnival of Venice: Masks and costumes The Carnival of Venice is known for its exquisite masks and costuming. Celebrated before Lent, the carnival includes extravagant balls, parades, and theatrical shows across the city. Participants wear elaborate masks that have become synonymous with the festival itself. Tourists can partake in activities like mask-making workshops or just stroll through the streets admiring the gorgeous attire on display.

Saint John's festival Festa de Sao Joao: Celebrating St John's Eve The Festa de Sao Joao is held in Porto, Portugal, every June 23 night, in honor of St. John's Eve. The celebrations include the fireworks displays all over town and performances of traditional music. The local bands play folk tunes from various regions around Portugal, ensuring the atmosphere is replete with joyfulness. People also carry plastic hammers, playfully tapping each other's heads as part of the tradition during the revelries.