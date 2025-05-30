Why you must add cinnamon to your daily diet
What's the story
Cinnamon, a staple spice in most kitchens, is making waves for its health benefits.
Apart from its flavor, which makes anything delicious, cinnamon could also help you sleep better and manage blood sugar levels.
Here's how adding cinnamon to your routine could benefit your health.
Knowing the science behind cinnamon's properties, you can decide how you would want to add it to your diet.
Blood sugar
Cinnamon and blood sugar regulation
Cinnamon has been studied for its potential to help regulate blood sugar levels.
Some studies indicate that consuming cinnamon may improve insulin sensitivity, which is critical for keeping blood sugar levels stable.
The effect can especially prove helpful for people with type 2 diabetes or those who are at risk of developing it.
Including cinnamon in meals may help mitigate post-meal blood sugar spikes.
Sleep aid
Enhancing sleep quality with cinnamon
Cinnamon has compounds that may induce relaxation and improve the quality of sleep.
Its calming properties can help calm the nervous system. Thus, making it easier to fall and stay asleep at night.
Mixing a pinch of cinnamon in warm milk or herbal tea can be an easy way to include this benefit in your night routine.
Inflammation control
Anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon
The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon are yet another reason it is appreciated as a health-promoting spice.
Chronic inflammation is associated with a number of health problems, such as heart disease and arthritis.
By fighting inflammation in the body, cinnamon may promote overall well-being and aid better sleep by relieving discomfort caused by inflammatory conditions.
Dietary tips
Incorporating cinnamon into your diet
Incorporating cinnamon into your diet can be easy and even fun!
You can sprinkle ground cinnamon on your oatmeal or yogurt for breakfast, add it to smoothies for an extra flavor boost, or use it as a seasoning in savory dishes like curries or stews.
The more you experiment with different recipes, the more you get to enjoy the potential benefits of this versatile spice.