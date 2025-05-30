Kerala's must-try vegetarian morning meals
Popular for its rich culture and breathtaking beauty, Kerala has a delicious range of vegetarian breakfasts to offer, which are nutritious as well as tasty.
These traditional dishes showcase the culinary heritage of the state and are a must-try for everyone visiting.
From rice-based delicacies to coconut-infused treats, each breakfast item offers something unique.
Here are five vegetarian breakfasts of Kerala that you must try.
Rice pancake delight
Appam with vegetable stew
Appam is another soft, lacy rice pancake which goes best with vegetable stew.
The stew is prepared with coconut milk and a variety of vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas.
This combination is light yet filling and an ideal breakfast choice.
The subtle sweetness of appam is best enjoyed with the creamy texture of the stew.
Steamed rice cake combo
Puttu with kadala curry
Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake, layered with grated coconut.
It is mostly served with kadala curry, which is the black chickpeas cooked in a spicy coconut gravy.
The dish is all about balance- the soft puttu combined with the strong flavor of kadala curry makes for an energizing start of the day.
String hopper simplicity
Idiyappam with coconut milk
Idiyappam, or string hoppers, are thin rice noodles shaped into nests or discs.
These are usually paired with sweetened coconut milk or vegetable curry.
The delicateness of idiyappam absorbs flavors beautifully, making for a fulfilling meal that is light on the tummy and rich on the palate.
Fermented crepe classic
Dosa with sambar and chutney
Dosa is a thin crepe prepared from fermented rice batter and lentils.
It is usually served with sambar—a lentil-based vegetable stew—and a range of chutneys, like coconut or tomato chutney.
This combination provides an array of flavors, from tangy to spicy, while being extremely nutritious due to its high protein content.
Savory porridge option
Upma made from semolina
If you want something savory, you can never go wrong with upma.
This delicious porridge made from semolina/rava cooked with onions, carrots, peas, etc. with spices such as mustard seeds and curry leaves for flavoring elements without making them too overpowering.
It gives you the warmth and comfort you need on mornings when you want something hearty but not too heavy before facing the day ahead!