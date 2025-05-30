What's the story

Popular for its rich culture and breathtaking beauty, Kerala has a delicious range of vegetarian breakfasts to offer, which are nutritious as well as tasty.

These traditional dishes showcase the culinary heritage of the state and are a must-try for everyone visiting.

From rice-based delicacies to coconut-infused treats, each breakfast item offers something unique.

Here are five vegetarian breakfasts of Kerala that you must try.