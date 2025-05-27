What's the story

Istanbul, the city where East meets West, makes for an ideal heady hub for craft lovers.

The city's artisan fairs give a peek into the rich tapestry of Turkish craftsmanship like no other.

Not just shopping, the fairs allow you to witness traditional techniques and the artisans behind the masterpieces.

Whether you are into textiles, ceramics, or jewelry, Istanbul's artisan fairs have something for every craft-lover.