You must visit these artisan fairs in Istanbul
What's the story
Istanbul, the city where East meets West, makes for an ideal heady hub for craft lovers.
The city's artisan fairs give a peek into the rich tapestry of Turkish craftsmanship like no other.
Not just shopping, the fairs allow you to witness traditional techniques and the artisans behind the masterpieces.
Whether you are into textiles, ceramics, or jewelry, Istanbul's artisan fairs have something for every craft-lover.
Bazaar insights
Grand Bazaar: A timeless treasure trove
One of the planet's largest and oldest covered markets, The Grand Bazaar has over 4,000 shops sprawled across 61 streets, making it one of the best places to shop for handmade goods.
From beautifully woven carpets to hand-painted ceramics, you can find it all here.
The bazaar isn't just a place to shop, but something that gives you an insight into Istanbul's history as a trading center.
Cultural insights
Arasta Bazaar: A cultural gem
Located near a popular landmark, Arasta Bazaar is famous for its authentic Turkish crafts. This smaller market is more relaxed than other bigger bazaars.
Here, you can find shops selling traditional textiles and exquisite tiles.
The bazaar is small enough to let the shoppers get close to the artisans and learn about their craft processes.
Local insights
Kadikoy Market: A local favorite
Kadikoy Market on Istanbul's Asian side is also a hit with locals due to its diverse offerings.
It has stalls with handmade jewelry, pottery, and textiles made by local artists.
The lively atmosphere of the market makes it a fun place to explore unique items while living the everyday life of Istanbul away from the tourist crowds.
Contemporary insights
Beyoglu Craft Fair: Contemporary creations
The Beyoglu Craft Fair displays modern interpretations of traditional Turkish crafts.
Held at intervals during the year, this fair draws young designers who fuse contemporary styles with age-old techniques.
Visitors can discover innovative products from fashion accessories to home decor items that reflect Turkey's evolving artistic landscape.
Hidden insights
Sirkeci Station Artisans' Market: Hidden treasures
Sirkeci Station Artisans' Market gives visitors an opportunity to explore hidden treasures of talented craftsmen working out of historic spaces next to the Sirkeci Train Station—a landmark rich in history itself.
This market has stalls overflowing with handcrafted leather goods, along with other artisanal products like glassware or woodwork pieces, crafted using age-old practices passed through generations.
They are ideal finds for those looking for truly unique souvenirs.