Try this vegan Hungarian lecso stew recipe

What's the story The vegan Hungarian lecso stew, originating from Hungary, is a delightful and hearty dish. Made with peppers, tomatoes, and onions, this vegan version keeps the essence of the original. It suits a plant-based diet perfectly. Enjoy lecso as a main or side dish, showcasing the versatility of Hungarian cuisine. Let's start cooking and bring the taste of Hungary to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan dish, gather two tablespoons of olive oil, three sliced bell peppers of different colors, two diced large tomatoes, one thinly sliced large onion, and two minced cloves of garlic. Include one teaspoon of sweet paprika, salt, and pepper to taste. Add one cup of vegetable broth. Optionally, chili flakes can be added for extra heat.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all your vegetables under running water. Next, peel the onion and garlic, then mince them finely. For the bell peppers, carefully remove the seeds and slice them into thin strips. Lastly, dice the tomatoes into small pieces. This careful preparation ensures that all ingredients will cook evenly and absorb flavors more effectively.

Step 2

Cooking onions and peppers

In a large pot or deep pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions first and saute until they become translucent - this usually takes about five minutes. Next, incorporate the bell pepper strips into the pot. Stir frequently and cook until they start to soften but still retain some crunchiness.

Step 3

Adding tomatoes and seasoning

Once your onions and peppers have softened slightly, add in the diced tomatoes along with minced garlic to your pot. Sprinkle in one teaspoon of sweet paprika evenly across your vegetables - this will give your stew its distinctive Hungarian flavor profile. If you're opting for chili flakes for an extra kick, now is when you'd add them too.

Step 4

Simmering your stew

After mixing spices well with the vegetables, pour in one cup of vegetable broth. Let it simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid sticking. The vegetables should be tender but not mushy. Serve the vegan Hungarian lecso stew hot, ideally with crusty bread or as an accompaniment to rice or pasta dishes for a more satisfying meal.