What's the story Vegan Tuscan kale pesto pasta is a delicious dish that combines the robust flavors of Italy with the nutritious benefits of kale. Hailing from the region of Tuscany, this contemporary vegan delight maintains its Italian heart. Crafted with minimal ingredients and boasting a straightforward preparation process, it's the perfect choice for anyone craving a tasty, health-conscious meal. Time to don your chef's hat!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Here's what you'll need to whip up this vegan Tuscan kale pesto pasta - one bunch of fresh kale (stems removed), two cloves of garlic, half a cup of raw walnuts, one-third cup of nutritional yeast, juice from one lemon, three-quarters cup of extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, and 400 grams (about 14 ounces) of your favorite pasta.

Step 1

Preparing the kale pesto

Begin by rinsing the kale leaves well under cold water. Dry them with a towel or use a salad spinner to eliminate extra moisture. In a food processor or blender, add the kale leaves along with garlic cloves, raw walnuts, nutritional yeast, and lemon juice. Pulse until the mixture turns coarsely chopped.

Step 2

Blending in olive oil

While the food processor is still running on low, slowly drizzle in the extra-virgin olive oil until the mixture turns smooth and creamy. You might need to stop and scrape down the sides with a spatula from time to time. Taste and season your pesto with salt and pepper to your liking.

Step 3

Cooking the pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, stirring to prevent sticking, and cook according to package instructions until al dente. Reserve one cup of water before draining. This reserved water will be used to thin the pesto sauce when combined with the pasta, allowing for a smoother coating.

Step 4

Combining pesto with pasta

In a large bowl or back in the pot over low heat, toss the cooked pasta with the vegan Tuscan kale pesto. Slowly add reserved pasta water until you achieve the desired consistency. This method allows the sauce to perfectly cling to each pasta strand, creating a harmonious balance between too thick and too thin.