What's the story

African masks are an important part of the continent's cultural heritage, representing different tribes and traditions.

These masks are not only artistic expressions but also have spiritual and ceremonial importance.

Each mask style is unique, representing the diverse cultures spread across Africa.

Knowing these styles gives you an insight into the rich history and traditions of African communities.

Here are some noteworthy African mask styles you should know about.