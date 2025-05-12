Spice up your meals with these ingredients
What's the story
Spices can turn a regular vegetarian dish into something extraordinary.
Just by adding colorful spices, even the most basic of meals can be taken to a whole new level.
Not only do these spices add flavor, but they also provide a splash of color and fragrance that can make any dish more appetizing.
Here's how some spices can surprisingly enhance regular vegetarian dishes.
Drive 1
Turmeric: The golden touch
We all know turmeric for its bright yellow color and earthy taste. It is commonly added in curries and rice preparations, giving both color and flavor.
Apart from aesthetics, turmeric has curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
A pinch of turmeric in lentil soup or roasted veggies can give the dish a warm undertone. It complements other flavors without overpowering them.
Drive 2
Cumin: Earthy depths unveiled
Cumin seeds are an important component in Middle Eastern and Indian dishes, thanks to their earthy aroma and citrus hint.
Toasting them before using them gives a significant flavor boost.
They work beautifully with legumes like chickpeas and black beans, providing a rich base that elevates the dish's overall taste.
Drive 3
Coriander: Citrus notes explored
Coriander seeds give a mild citrusy flavor when crushed or ground.
They are commonly used in spice mixes like garam masala or curry powder, but can also work solo in vegetable stir-fries or salads.
The fresh coriander leaves, termed cilantro in some places, provide a bright finish when sprinkled over cooked dishes right before serving.
Drive 4
Paprika: Sweetness with heat variations
Paprika has sweet and hot varieties, both adding its own character to vegetarian dishes.
While sweet paprika adds mild sweetness without heat, hot paprika brings spiciness along with smoky undertones (if smoked versions are used).
Sprinkling paprika over roasted potatoes or adding it to sauces gives both visual appeal (with its vibrant red color) and taste (with its distinct flavors).
Drive 5
Cardamom: Aromatic elegance introduced
Cardamom pods have tiny seeds that give an intense aroma similar to eucalyptus with a hint of lemon zest when crushed open gently between fingers before use.
This makes them perfect additions not just inside desserts like rice pudding but also savory ones like pilafs.
Here, they bring in elegance with other ingredients, blending harmoniously with them.
This ensures unforgettable dining experiences every time, relished by all who partake.