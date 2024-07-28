In short Simplifying... In short Preserve your desserts by freezing them properly. For cookies, freeze them on a parchment sheet before storing in a bag or container.

Cakes, cupcakes, and pies should be cooled, wrapped in plastic and foil, then frozen.

Icing can be refrigerated or frozen in an airtight container and rewhipped before use.

These methods ensure your sweet treats maintain their freshness for months. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ways to freeze desserts to preserve them

By Simran Jeet 01:10 pm Jul 28, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Desserts are more than just the cherry on top, they're the sweet conclusion to any meal. From decadent cakes to creamy ice cream, these indulgent treats are not only delightful to eat fresh but can also be preserved through freezing, allowing you to savor their deliciousness for days or even months to come. Let's delve into the art of freezing desserts.

Zip lock bag

Cookie dough

For drop cookies, shape them into balls and freeze them in a freezer-safe zip-top bag. For slice-and-bake cookies, tightly wrap the logs in plastic wrap before freezing. All can be stored in the freezer for up to three months. Label with date, dough type, and baking instructions. When you're ready to bake, allow ample time for defrosting the dough in the fridge.

Parchment sheet

Baked cookies

Once your cookies have cooled completely, arrange them in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze. Transfer them to a freezer-safe plastic bag or airtight container, removing excess air, and store for up to three months. For decorated cookies, consider wrapping them individually. To defrost, gently warm in the oven or let thaw in the fridge or at room temperature.

Baking sheet

Cakes and cupcakes

Cool your cake(s) to room temperature, then wrap tightly with a layer of plastic wrap followed by aluminum foil. Freeze on a baking sheet or in a cake pan for up to four months (frosted cakes last about two months). When ready to use, transfer to the refrigerator. After two hours, remove wrapping and continue to defrost.

Double layer

Pies

Baked fruit pies, custard pies (like pumpkin), and pecan pies freeze well. After cooling, wrap tightly in plastic wrap followed by aluminum foil. This double-layered wrapping helps maintain the pies' freshness during storage in the freezer for up to four months. Thaw at room temperature for about an hour; for serving warm, gently heat in a 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven.

Rewhip

Icing and toppings

Transfer the buttercream or royal icing into an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to two weeks or freeze for up to six months. When ready to use, let it come to room temperature. Then, rewhip in your mixer until it reaches the desired consistency. Hardened royal icing decorations can be stored in a covered, non-airtight container for years.