Summarize Simplifying... In short Embark on a 3-day wildlife expedition in Assam, visiting UNESCO sites like Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, home to unique species like one-horned rhinos, Bengal tigers, and red pandas.

Day two is for bird watching at Nameri National Park, boasting over 300 species.

Pack earth-toned clothes, binoculars, cameras, and refillable water containers, pre-book your safaris, and respect local rules for an eco-friendly adventure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Wildlife wonders of Assam: A 3-day expedition

By Anujj Trehaan 02:13 pm Jan 02, 202502:13 pm

What's the story Assam, located in northeastern India, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and distinct ecosystems. This article provides a three-day itinerary for experiencing the wild wonders of Assam. Travelers will witness rare and magnificent creatures in their natural habitats. From the iconic one-horned rhinoceros to a plethora of exotic birds, this journey promises a memorable adventure for wildlife lovers.

Kaziranga safari

Day 1: Kaziranga National Park safari

Travel to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO site home to two-thirds of the world's one-horned rhinoceroses. Embark on an early morning elephant safari to witness these majestic creatures and other wildlife, including tigers, elephants, and swamp deer. Experience an afternoon jeep safari through different zones of the park for a wider exploration of its diverse wildlife.

Nameri Exploration

Day 2: Bird watching at Nameri National Park

Day two is all about experiencing the beauty of Nameri National Park. Located in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, this park is a haven for bird lovers. It boasts over 300 species, including the endangered white-winged wood ducks and great hornbills. Choose a guided nature walk for tranquillity or river rafting on the Jia Bhoroli River if you seek adventure.

Manas Adventure

Day 3: Manas National Park - A UNESCO site

End your journey at Manas National Park, another UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its Project Tiger reserve, elephant reserve, and biosphere reserve. This park is less crowded than Kaziranga and provides tranquil landscapes along with diverse fauna such as Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, and red pandas, to name a few. Choose a jeep safari or elephant ride early in the morning, and later visit the nearby tea gardens.

Travel tips

Travel tips and essentials

Before heading to Assam's wildlife sanctuaries, pack binoculars and cameras (with extra batteries!) to capture the magic. Dress in earth-toned clothes suitable for the jungle. Pre-book your safaris to ensure a place. Maintain silence and follow local rules during safaris. Choose refillable water containers instead of plastic bottles to stay hydrated and eco-friendly. With these tips, you'll be ready for an unforgettable adventure that respects nature.