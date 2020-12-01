Last updated on Dec 01, 2020, 02:31 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
The 46-year-old had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North constituency on an Indian National Congress (INC) ticket.
The Congress party is an ally of the Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
Here are more details.
Matondkar officially joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, a day after party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had announced the development.
"She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party's 'mahila aghadi,'" Raut had said.
Notably, Matondkar has also been nominated by the party to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.
A list of 12 names, including Matondkar's, has been forwarded by the party to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the Legislative Council, reports said. The Governor has not approved the list as of now.
According to Hindustan Times, Shiv Sena insiders said that Matondkar will be an additional resource for the party to put out its message on a national level.
Matondkar has a good connection within Maharashtra and is also a well-known face nationally, they said.
The party was also impressed by Matondkar as she took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Matondkar had joined the Congress party in March 2019, shortly before the Lok Sabha elections.
She contested the elections from Mumbai North and although she lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty, she had dominated the limelight with her campaigns.
In September last year, she quit the Congress, blaming infighting in the party's ranks and inaction by key party functionaries.
