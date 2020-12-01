Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray. The 46-year-old had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North constituency on an Indian National Congress (INC) ticket. The Congress party is an ally of the Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Here are more details.

Details Happy that she's joining the Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Matondkar officially joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, a day after party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had announced the development. "She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party's 'mahila aghadi,'" Raut had said. Notably, Matondkar has also been nominated by the party to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

Information Matondkar among 12 names proposed for Legislative Council

A list of 12 names, including Matondkar's, has been forwarded by the party to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the Legislative Council, reports said. The Governor has not approved the list as of now.

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena believes Matondkar would be an 'additional resource'

According to Hindustan Times, Shiv Sena insiders said that Matondkar will be an additional resource for the party to put out its message on a national level. Matondkar has a good connection within Maharashtra and is also a well-known face nationally, they said. The party was also impressed by Matondkar as she took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Backstory Matondkar had joined Congress in March 2019, quit in September