Karnataka minister apologizes for 'racist' slur against HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka cabinet minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has apologized for his comments on the skin color of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The remarks, made during a campaign in Channapatna, were termed "racist" by the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party. Khan clarified his comments were made out of affection, citing a long-standing friendship with Kumaraswamy. He said, "He used to call me short and I used to call him black."
Controversy over minister's remarks during campaign
The controversy erupted when Khan called Kumaraswamy "Kaalia" while speaking about Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar's political journey. Yogeshwar is contesting against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, HD Kumaraswamy's son, in the Channapatna assembly bypoll. Khan implied that Yogeshwar joined the BJP because he found "Kaalia Kumaraswamy" more dangerous than the BJP.
Khan's apology and justification for his remarks
Khan has since apologized for his remarks, saying he didn't mean to offend anyone. "If still he or anyone is pained by it, I apologize," he said. Despite the backlash, Khan wondered why his statements would impact the upcoming elections, adding this wasn't the first time he had used such language with Kumaraswamy.
JD(S) and BJP demand Khan's removal from cabinet
