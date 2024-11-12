Summarize Simplifying... In short Karnataka minister Khan sparked controversy by using a racial slur against HD Kumaraswamy, leading to demands for his removal from the cabinet by JD(S) and BJP.

Despite the backlash, Khan defended his remarks as affectionate and wondered why they would affect the upcoming elections.

He has since apologized, stating he didn't intend to offend anyone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Khan claimed his comments were made out of affection

Karnataka minister apologizes for 'racist' slur against HD Kumaraswamy

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:47 pm Nov 12, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Karnataka cabinet minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has apologized for his comments on the skin color of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The remarks, made during a campaign in Channapatna, were termed "racist" by the Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party. Khan clarified his comments were made out of affection, citing a long-standing friendship with Kumaraswamy. He said, "He used to call me short and I used to call him black."

Campaign controversy

Controversy over minister's remarks during campaign

The controversy erupted when Khan called Kumaraswamy "Kaalia" while speaking about Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar's political journey. Yogeshwar is contesting against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, HD Kumaraswamy's son, in the Channapatna assembly bypoll. Khan implied that Yogeshwar joined the BJP because he found "Kaalia Kumaraswamy" more dangerous than the BJP.

Apology issued

Khan's apology and justification for his remarks

Khan has since apologized for his remarks, saying he didn't mean to offend anyone. "If still he or anyone is pained by it, I apologize," he said. Despite the backlash, Khan wondered why his statements would impact the upcoming elections, adding this wasn't the first time he had used such language with Kumaraswamy.

Cabinet removal

JD(S) and BJP demand Khan's removal from cabinet

The incident has led JD(S) and BJP to demand Khan's ouster from the Cabinet. However, Khan defended his remarks saying they were out of affection for Kumaraswamy. He also wondered why his statements would have an impact on the upcoming elections, adding this wasn't the first time he spoke like this with Kumaraswamy.