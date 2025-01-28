Telangana CM likens Modi to invader Mahmud; stirs row
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ignited a political storm after he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the medieval-era Turkish invader, Mahmud of Ghazni.
At a Congress rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Reddy accused PM Modi of attempting to change the Constitution and abolish job reservations, likening him to Ghazni who repeatedly tried to loot and conquer India.
Apology demanded
BJP leaders demand apology from Reddy
"We have read in history that Mahmud of Ghazni tried again and again to loot and conquer India. Similarly, today PM Modi is trying to change the Constitution and revoke reservations," Reddy said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also strongly condemned Reddy's remarks.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called the comments "highly condemnable" and demanded an apology from Reddy.
Scindia said comparing PM Modi to a "foreign robber and invader" reflects a "hateful mentality."
Counter-accusation
Former BJP MLC accuses Congress of constitutional meddling
Former BJP Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Ramchander Rao also joined the chorus of criticism against Reddy.
He accused the Congress of historical constitutional meddling, citing the Emergency period as an example.
Rao likened Reddy and his associates to "Alibaba and the 40 thieves," alleging that they were involved in looting in Karnataka and Telangana.
Defense statement
Reddy defends his position amid criticism
Amid the backlash, Reddy took to social media platform X to defend his stance.
He alleged that there are forces attempting to "distort and destroy" the Constitution, while others are dedicated to its protection.
Drawing parallels to India's freedom struggle, he said the Congress will fight to uphold constitutional values.
He ended his post with a pledge to Gandhian ideals: "Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan."