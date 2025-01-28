"We have read in history that Mahmud of Ghazni tried again and again to loot and conquer India. Similarly, today PM Modi is trying to change the Constitution and revoke reservations," Reddy said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also strongly condemned Reddy's remarks.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called the comments "highly condemnable" and demanded an apology from Reddy.

Scindia said comparing PM Modi to a "foreign robber and invader" reflects a "hateful mentality."