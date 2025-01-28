What's the story

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde has denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of the Haryana government "poisoning" the Yamuna River.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, she called these allegations "factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading."

She further stressed such statements could damage interstate relations and public confidence.