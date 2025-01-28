'Factually incorrect...': DJB CEO dismisses Kejriwal's 'poison in Yamuna' claim
What's the story
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde has denied Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of the Haryana government "poisoning" the Yamuna River.
In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, she called these allegations "factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading."
She further stressed such statements could damage interstate relations and public confidence.
Pollution claims
Kejriwal's allegations and Shinde's response
Kejriwal had previously accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government of releasing "poison" into the Yamuna River, a move he equated to "biological warfare."
He added, "If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this?"
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also accused Haryana of deliberately discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna.
Water management
DJB's water quality monitoring and treatment processes
Shinde clarified that the DJB regularly checks water quality and modifies treatment processes accordingly.
She explained that in winter, ammonia levels naturally increase due to less flow and upstream mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste.
The DJB's water treatment plants can handle ammonia levels up to 1 ppm (parts per million) and even higher concentrations by diluting it with other water sources.
Pollution control
Haryana's measures to address Yamuna pollution
Shinde, however, noted that Haryana has taken steps to curb this, including laying pipelines on the National Green Tribunal directives.
She asked the chief secretary to send her concerns to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, emphasizing possible damage to ties with Haryana.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini denied Kejriwal's allegations, hinting that the AAP government frequently blames others for its own shortcomings.
Election backdrop
Yamuna water quality a contentious issue ahead of elections
According to media reports, the chief secretary has since forwarded Shinde's note to the lieutenant governor, highlighting its implications for interstate relations.
She noted that such "fear-mongering statements" will not only mislead Delhi residents, but also harm relations with Haryana.
The cleanliness and water quality of the Yamuna have become contentious issues amid the politically charged atmosphere ahead of Delhi's February 5 Assembly elections.