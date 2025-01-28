What's the story

Sam Pitroda, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has once again sparked controversy by supporting the settlement of illegal migrants in India.

Criticizing the central government's stance on migration, Pitroda said, "If they want to come here, even illegally, let them come. We should include everybody."

He proposed that India should be more open to sharing resources and focusing on global issues like climate change over migration concerns.