The new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, is at it again. After making it to headlines for his "ripped jeans" comment and getting schooled, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has now said that the United States ruled India for 200 years. In a viral clip, Rawat can be seen saying that America, that enslaved India, is struggling to stem coronavirus spread.

What he said While praising PM, Rawat claimed US (not Britain) ruled India

Rawat, who was addressing a public gathering, showered rich praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for how he handled the coronavirus pandemic. He then drew comparisons with the US, the worst-affected nation. The CM said that the "sun never set on the American empire." Had he paid attention during history lessons, Rawat would have known it were the Britishers who ruled the world for decades.

Quote He also declared that over 50 lakh died in Italy

"America, who ruled us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling during a pandemic. Over 3.75 lakh people died in the USA. Italy, which has the best medical facilities, lost over 50 lakh lives and is heading for another lockdown," he said.

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Reactions When did US rule India, asked Samajwadi Party leader

His comments, naturally, drew sharp reactions from Opposition parties. "Just another BJP leader reminding us about the value of quality education, (sic)" tweeted the Congress. Juhie Singh, from the Samajwadi Party (SP), asked when did the US enslave India. The gaffe about the US ruling India and another statement ensured that "Uttarakhand CM" remained a top trend on Twitter on Monday morning.

Statement He revealed how poorer families could get more ration

Rawat also asserted that poor families should have had 20 children to reap the benefits of central schemes after the COVID-19 outbreak. "Every household was given five kg rations. If 10 (people in a home) got 50 kg, then 20 got a quintal (100 kg). But some were jealous that two people got 10 kg and 20 got a quintal," he said.

Twitter Post Why did you only have two kids, not 20?: Rawat

#WATCH हर घर में पर यूनिट 5 किलो राशन दिया गया।10 थे तो 50 किलो, 20 थे तो क्विंटल राशन दिया। फिर भी जलन होने लगी कि 2 वालों को 10 किलो और 20 वालों को क्विंटल मिला। इसमें जलन कैसी? जब समय था तो आपने 2 ही पैदा किए 20 क्यों नहीं पैदा किए: उत्तराखंड CM मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत pic.twitter.com/cjh2hH5VKh — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 21, 2021

Ripped jeans Last week, he had apologized for 'ripped jeans' remark