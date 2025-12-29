2026: Big leaps for Earth, space, and health Technology Dec 29, 2025

2026 is shaping up to be a year of serious progress—think deep-Earth exploration, new looks at the Sun, crewed Moon missions, and some big steps forward in health tech.

From digging into our planet's secrets to better cancer tests and gene-editing breakthroughs, there's a lot on the horizon that could change how we see the world—and ourselves.