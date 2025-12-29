Asteroid could hit the Moon in 2032—here's what to know
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has observed an asteroid, 2024 YR4, which was discovered by the ATLAS telescope in 2024, that might collide with the Moon on December 22, 2032.
It's about the size of a small building (53-67 meters wide) and has a four percent chance of impact.
No worries for Earth—there's zero risk to us.
What happens if it hits?
If the asteroid strikes the Moon's side facing Earth, people from eastern North America to East Asia could see a bright flash in the sky.
The best views would be just before dawn in Hawaii or late morning in New York and Toronto.
The odds of impact have recently gone up after new telescope data.
What's next and why does it matter?
Astronomers will check on the asteroid again in June 2028 to get a clearer idea of its path.
If there is an impact, it could blast tons of lunar material into space and boost meteor activity around Earth for years—something that might keep satellite operators on their toes.