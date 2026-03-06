Adobe now offers free access to its premium apps in India

Firefly lets you make images, videos, and graphics just by typing what you want, thanks to generative AI. Photoshop remains the go-to for pro-level photo edits, while Acrobat Pro makes handling PDFs a breeze. Plus, there's hands-on training in using AI tools for creative projects, including how to write prompts that actually work.

How to get started?

You won't need an individual subscription if your accredited college or university participates in the program.

Adobe's also teaming up with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime so students can earn industry-recognized certificates in design, animation, gaming, and more.

It all lines up with India's goal of creating 2 million new jobs by 2030, so if you're looking to build creative or tech skills for the future workforce, this is a pretty sweet deal.