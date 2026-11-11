Adobe opens Firefly to 3rd-party agents, raising ownership questions
Adobe just rolled out a major update for its Firefly AI at the MAX 2026 event, letting third-party AI agents work inside apps like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.
While this opens up cool creative possibilities, it also brings up some big questions: mainly who actually owns the stuff used to train these AIs, and what rules apply when you use them?
Firefly licensing tracked with Content Credentials
Adobe's initial commercial Firefly model was trained on a mix of Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain works.
Now that outside AI models can join in, users will face different licensing agreements depending on which model they use, even within the same project.
Adobe's Chief Legal Officer Louise Pentland says Content Credentials are key for tracking where assets come from and keeping things transparent for creators.