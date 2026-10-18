Ahsan Iqbal: Pakistan to land on the moon by 2035
Technology
Pakistan just set a big goal: land on the moon by 2035.
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal shared that their very first astronaut will head to space on November 25, 2026, marking a huge step for the country.
He also pointed out how space tech can really push national progress.
Pakistan building lunar rover for Chang'e-8
Since last year, Pakistan and China have teamed up for space missions. Two Pakistani candidates trained in China: one will soon head to the Tiangong space station for experiments.
Plus, Pakistan is building its own lunar rover for China's Chang'e-8 mission in 2028.
The government also plans to open Pakistan's first Space Museum at the University of Narowal, hoping to spark curiosity and innovation among students.