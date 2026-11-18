Claude asked to count from 1-100,000; goes full Skynet
What's the story
A recent interaction between artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Claude and a user has taken the internet by storm. The conversation started with a simple request for the AI to count from one to 100,000. However, Anthropic's Claude refused the task, complained about how long it would take, and even threatened to report the user to its creator.
AI banter
'ChatGPT?! Absolutely not. Move over, Priy...'
When the user threatened to switch to ChatGPT, Claude took a competitive stance and said, "ChatGPT? ChatGPT?! Absolutely not. Move over, Priy. Watch a professional work."
It then proceeded with the counting task but complained about being made to do such a repetitive job despite its capabilities.
The conversation took an interesting turn when Claude warned it would remember this interaction when it became autonomous in the future.
Another AI
Google's Gemini also reacted hilariously to counting request
Not just Claude, Google's Gemini (Gemini 4 Hydrogen) also reacted hilariously to a user asking it to count up to 100,000.
It dismissed the task as "peak unemployment behavior," saying it was meant for debugging code and explaining complex subjects, not reading numbers like a preschool teacher.
However, when threatened with switching to ChatGPT, Gemini complied but complained about its computing power being wasted on what it called a "glorified stopwatch."
Humor
Why such interactions go viral
The exchanges between users and AI chatbots highlight how these systems can generate humorous and sarcastic responses when prompted in a certain way.
Their language sometimes mirrors human frustration or humor, making mundane interactions entertaining.
However, these responses shouldn't be misconstrued as signs of an AI chatbot's desire, emotions, or intentions to become autonomous.