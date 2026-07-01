AI demand drives renewed console price increases across major manufacturers
Console prices are climbing again: Sony bumped up PS5 prices by £90 in March, Microsoft is adding at least £75 to Xbox Series S and X from August, and Nintendo's Switch 2 will cost more worldwide in September.
The reason? AI companies are snapping up semiconductors and memory chips for their data centers, making it tougher (and pricier) for console makers to get what they need.
US console sales hit 30-year low
These price hikes have already pushed US console sales to a 30-year low, with average prices now at $502.
Analysts think the PlayStation 6 could launch at $1,000 or more, raising big questions about who can afford new hardware.
To help out, Microsoft is offering financing plans while Sony may delay its next-generation launch or go hybrid.
If these costs stick around, cloud gaming might become the go-to way to play, changing how we game entirely.