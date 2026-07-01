AI demand drives renewed console price increases across major manufacturers

US console sales hit 30-year low

These price hikes have already pushed US console sales to a 30-year low, with average prices now at $502.

Analysts think the PlayStation 6 could launch at $1,000 or more, raising big questions about who can afford new hardware.

To help out, Microsoft is offering financing plans while Sony may delay its next-generation launch or go hybrid.

If these costs stick around, cloud gaming might become the go-to way to play, changing how we game entirely.