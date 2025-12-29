'AI is learning to hack': OpenAI CEO warns of growing risks Technology Dec 29, 2025

OpenAI's Sam Altman is raising the flag about AI tools getting smart enough to spot security loopholes—something that could be risky if not handled well.

He's calling for more nuanced safeguards to keep these powerful AIs in check, especially since there have already been cases, such as with Anthropic's Claude Code tool, where hackers used AI for cyberattacks.