Deepest gas hydrate cold seep discovered off Greenland

How they found it & what's living there

The team explored the area during a May 2025 Arctic expedition, using a deep-diving robot to follow a massive methane flare straight to these hidden mounds.

They uncovered ancient hydrocarbons derived from Miocene-era flowering plants that once formed forests in Greenland and saw unique creatures—like tubeworms, snails, and amphipods—all feeding on microbes that turn methane and oil into food.

This community is living way deeper than most similar ecosystems ever found.